KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — Umno information chief Shahril Sufian Hamdan reminded members that the party has a great chance of victory in the 15th General Election and therefore should not be affected over the claim by Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman that top leaders of the party had declared support for Anwar Ibrahim during a meeting in 2021.

The party information chief urged the party to remain calm and united so that their opponents wouldn’t use this as an opportunity to attack them.

“Of course, the ones happiest to hear the allegations are the Opposition. All these allegations become bullets to continue attacking Umno.

“They will ask, ‘how is Umno going to sell stability if Umno itself is not united?’", said Shahril.

Shahril then told his fellow party members that past stories shouldn’t be exaggerated and pointed out that just because some top leaders were in the meeting, did not mean they support Anwar.

“The president himself knows better and has long known about this so let him judge,” he added.

On issues of party disunity, he said Umno has agreed that current Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob will continue to represent Umno in GE15.

Furthermore, he said that Zahid had won his presidency through party election, so his rights should be respected.

On June 27, ex-supreme council member Taijuddin said that 15 of the party's top leaders had signed a statutory declaration (SD) to support Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim as prime minister in 2021.

He also claimed that Umno’s deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan had chaired a meeting to remove Umno’s president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi despite the plan being scrapped later.

Tajuddin was sacked for being too critical of the party last week.