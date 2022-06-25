PVTTBM deputy president Mohd Rani Hussin said so far, they only received around RM300 a month, which did not commensurate with the current economic situation. — Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, June 25 — Over 71,000 members of the Non-Pensionable Malaysian Armed Forces Veterans Association (PVTTBM) nationwide are appealing to the government to increase their monthly cost of living assistance.

PVTTBM deputy president Mohd Rani Hussin said so far, they only received around RM300 a month, which did not commensurate with the current economic situation.

He said PVTTBM hoped the government would raise the aid by at least RM200 a month as almost 50 per cent of the association’s members were categorised as poor and needy.

“We often go down to the field to visit these veterans who are mostly aged around 40 and some are over 80. We found that most of them are poor, do not own land and houses and also suffer from chronic diseases.

“Besides that, we also hope that the federal and state governments can donate new homes to veterans who do not own land or houses,” he told reporters after attending the PVTTBM Delegates Meeting here today.

In a related development, Mohd Rani said the association hoped that the government would provide a special allowance to Pingat Jasa Malaysia (PJM) recipients to appreciate their services to the country.

“So far, it is estimated that there are more than 200,000 recipients and some of them suffered injuries, including broken legs, while serving the country,” he said. — Bernama