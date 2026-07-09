KUCHING, July 9 — A top member of a group allegedly linked to the Gang 24 Hung Hung has claimed trial here to six charges of possessing 120 rounds of ammunition without a licence and one charge of possessing a firearm.

In proceedings before Sessions Court Judge Musyida Abd Halim, the 40-year-old accused faced one charge under Section 8 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971 for possessing a firearm without lawful authority.

The Section provides for an imprisonment term of up to 14 years and up to six strokes of the cane.

The accused was also charged separately before Magistrates Nursyaheeqa Nazwa Radzali and Ling Hui Chuan with six charges, each framed under Section 8(a) of the Arms Act 1960 for possessing ammunition without a valid licence or permit.

The Section provides for up to seven years in prison, or a maximum fine of RM10,000, or both upon conviction.

According to the charges, all the offences were allegedly committed at around 2.30am on April 15, 2026 at a house on Lorong Durian Burung, Taman Daya here.

After the accused pleaded not guilty, Musyida and Ling fixed August 6 for case management, while Nursyaheeqa set the date on July 23.

Musyida did not offer bail to the accused, while Nursyaheeqa granted him bail of RM9,000 with two sureties for the three charges before her.

Ling allowed the accused bail of RM9,000 with two local sureties for the remaining three charges.

The prosecution was conducted separately by deputy public prosecutors Muhammad Aidil Akmal Sharidan, Afiq Safly Nor Kazly, and Marvind Kaliyani respectively.

The accused was represented by counsels Daniel Ling and Vanessa Yii.

Previous media reports stated that the accused had earlier been detained under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) before being charged in the Kuching High Court on June 23 under Section 130V (1) of the Penal Code (Act 574) with being a member of the Gang 24 Hung Hung organised crime group. — The Borneo Post