Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu congratulated Nurul Izzah who made history as the first Malaysian woman cyclist to win gold at the prestigious meet after clocking 35.499 seconds (s) at the Asian Track Cycling Championships in New Delhi. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — The excellence of Malaysia’s young cyclist Nurul Izzah Izzati Mohd Asri, who won gold in the 500m time trial at the Asian Track Cycling Championships in New Delhi, yesterday has captured the attention of Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

In a Twitter post this morning, Ahmad Faizal congratulated Nurul Izzah who made history as the first Malaysian woman cyclist to win gold at the prestigious meet after clocking 35.499 seconds (s) at the Indira Gandhi Complex Velodrome, New Delhi.

“Well done! The country’s young women’s track cycling star, Nurul Izzah Izzati Mohd Asri created history in national cycling when she won the gold medal in the 500m time trial at the Asian Track Cycling Championships 2022 in New Delhi, “he said.

Nurul Izzah (centre) claimed the title after clocking 35.499 seconds at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex Velodrome in New Delhi. — Picture via Facebook/Majlis Sukan Negara Malaysia

According to the championships’ official website www.atcc2022.com, the 19-year-old rider finished ahead of Kim Bomi of South Korea who had to settle for second place with a time 36.374s while host cyclist Mayuri Dhanaraj won the bronze (36.481s).

At the end of May, Nurul Izzah created a sensation when she won the gold in the elite women’s sprint event at the 2022 National Track Cycling Championships at the Nilai National Velodrome, beating experienced rider Anis Amira Rosidi who represented Perlis. — Bernama