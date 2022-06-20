Nurul Izzah (centre) claimed the title after clocking 35.499 seconds at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex Velodrome in New Delhi. — Picture via Facebook/Majlis Sukan Negara Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — National track cyclist Nurul Izzah Izzati Mohd Asri won the women’s 500m time trial event gold medal at the Asian Track Cycling Championships yesterday.

Nurul Izzah, 19, claimed the title after clocking 35.499 seconds at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex Velodrome in New Delhi, India.

Kim Bomi (36.374s) of South Korea and the host country’s Mayuri Dhanaraj (36.481s) claimed the second and third places respectively, according to the tournament’s official website at www.atcc2022.com.

Meanwhile, Olympian Muhammad Shah Firdaus Shahrom claimed silver in the men’s keirin event, while compatriot Muhammad Fadhil Mohd Zonis only managed to finish in seventh place among 12 riders.

Japan’s Kohei Terasaki took gold, while Sergey Ponomaryov of Kazakstan bagged the bronze. — Bernama