BATU PAHAT, June 19 — The Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) is targeting at least 55 per cent of Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) holders to further their studies in the field of technical, vocational education and training (TVET) by 2025.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad said the target was in line with one of the initiatives stipulated under the 12th Malaysian Plan, namely for university graduates to obtain the Malaysian Skills Certificate (SKM).

She said efforts to empower TVET required the cooperation of various parties, including industry players.

“MOHE always welcomes new ideas and the industry’s views on how to further strengthen the country’s higher education sector.

“Close cooperation between the universities and industries is very important in an effort to produce quality graduates who are able to meet industry demands,” she said when officiating the TVET Empowerment programme at Dewan Sultan Ibrahim, Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia (UTHM), here today.

Meanwhile, Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia (UTHM) vice-chancellor Prof Ruzairi Abdul Rahim said the university aims to expand its TVET-based courses offered at the higher education institution in the next three years.

“Currently, we are offering several TVET-based courses at the Faculty of Technical and Vocational Education and the Faculty of Engineering Technology, which will be further expanded,” he said. — Bernama