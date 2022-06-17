Fashion designer Datuk Jovian Mandagie today clarified that he has never agreed to become the new executive vice-chairman of local lingerie brand Caely, despite the company's filing with Bursa Malaysia earlier this week. — Picture via Instagram/Jovian Mandagie

KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — Fashion designer Datuk Jovian Mandagie today clarified that he has never agreed to become the new executive vice-chairman of local lingerie brand Caely, despite the company's filing with Bursa Malaysia earlier this week.

The son-in-law of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob told news portal Free Malaysia Today that Caely's announcement to the bourse was “false, untrue and misleading”, adding that he is seeking legal advice on his next course of action.

“I did not agree to accept the appointment as the executive vice-chairman of Caely.

“I wish to further emphasise that I have not executed any forms and/or agreements indicating my acceptance to the said appointment.

“Therefore, I hereby state that the announcement made by Caely in relation to my appointment is false, untrue and misleading to the public,” he was quoted saying.

According to the news report, Jovian admitted to meeting Caely group executive chairman Datuk Loh Ming Choon last Monday and being offered the executive vice-chairman position in which the former would have the chance to revamp the brand's garment division.

He added that “no definitive verbal agreement” was reached.

“I will be seeking legal advice on this matter to pursue all means necessary to report such wrongdoing to the relevant authorities,” Jovian was quoted saying further.

He claimed that Caely’s announcement had tarnished his corporate, business and personal reputation.

Caely filed the Bursa Malaysia announcement of Jovian as its group executive vice-chairman on Tuesday as among a series of changes to its board.

A day later, the company held an extraordinary general meeting in which nine directors were ejected.

The Edge reported that the nine included Loh, Mohamad Hanafiah Zakaria, Sin Hock Min, Wong Siaw Puie, Ng Mei Choo, Khoo Chen Yeng and Koh Mui Tee.

The remaining two to be ejected were Jovian and independent director Sandraruben Neelamagham who were appointed before the EGM, according to the business daily.

The Edge reported that Caely's sole remaining board director is Datin Fong Nyok Yoon.

According to The Edge, three shareholders who collectively hold at least 10 per cent stake in the group attempted to call for an EGM to remove the existing board members in February.

Loh reportedly declared the EGM adjourned pending final determination of an ongoing lawsuit.