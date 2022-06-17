Penampang District Police chief DSP Mohd Haris Ibrahim said the police received information about the incident from the Sabah Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) at about 9pm before rushing to the scene. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PUTATAN, June 16 ― More than 10 houses including those made out of wood were destroyed in a fire incident in Kampung Contoh, Petagas, here last night.

Penampang District Police chief DSP Mohd Haris Ibrahim said the police received information about the incident from the Sabah Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) at about 9pm before rushing to the scene.

“The police, firemen from Penampang and Kota Kinabalu, as well as personnel from the MCDF (Malaysian Civil Defence Force) and other agencies helped out in the incident.

“JBPM personnel are currently examining the site. So far, no casualties have been reported and the cause of the incident is still under investigation,” he told reporters at the scene here last night.

Asked about claims of sabotage by netizens on social media, Mohd Haris said the incident was still under investigation and advised the public not to spread unverified news.

Meanwhile, a Sabah JBPM spokesman said the fire brigade arrived at the scene at 9.37pm and got the fire under control by 10.38pm.

“A total of 28 firemen from the Penampang and Kota Kinabalu Fire Stations were involved in the firefighting operation. The dark conditions have made it difficult for firefighters to identify the types of house involved, and investigations are still underway,” he said. ― Bernama