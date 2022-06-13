Abu Irfan said although PAS has its own strengths to face GE15, the priority now is for the welfare of the people and the national recovery agenda. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

JOHOR BARU, June 13 – In an apparent ‘tit-for-tat’ retaliation to earlier claims by a Johor Umno leader, Johor PAS has denied that it was power hungry and materialistic.

Johor PAS information chief Abu Irfan Muhammad Al-Urduni also advised the party making such negative statements to be cautious in doing so.

“The accusation of PAS being hungry for power and chasing worldly rewards when rejecting a snap 15th general election (GE15) is very serious and far from the truth.

“It arises from the hatred ingrained in the mind of an insincere person,” he said.

Abu Irfan added that PAS as a dakwah (missionary) party that uses politics as a medium, remains true to the principle of prioritising the interests of the people and maintaining harmony.

“PAS rejected the call to expedite GE15 as the country’s recovery is still in progress due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This is further compounded by the increase in the price of daily necessities which will surely make things harder for the people,” said Abu Irfan in a statement issued on PAS Johor’s official Facebook here tonight.

The statement is believed to be a response to two statements criticising the Islamist party issued last Thursday and today by Johor Umno deputy chief Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed.

However, Johor PAS did not refer to Nur Jazlan by name in its statement tonight.

Abu Irfan explained that despite being part of the Opposition, PAS still practises a benevolent and caring agenda.

For example, he said the party’s charity and welfare wing Jabatan Amal Malaysia is always committed to serve, regardless of time and place.

“The situation after the 14th general election (GE14) where there have been three prime ministers is a dark chapter in the history of our country.

“PAS sees the current leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob as being on the right track to restoring the well-being of the country and the people. This is done through ongoing recovery efforts,” he said.

Abu Irfan said although PAS has its own strengths to face GE15, the priority now is for the welfare of the people and the national recovery agenda.

“Therefore, it is not appropriate to point fingers and make accusations that PAS is afraid of losing power if GE15 is expedited.

“Remember our strength in Keluarga Malaysia is our unity as we won’t be strong alone.

“Both the Melaka and Johor state elections were not a real measure of the strength of a party,” explained Abu Irfan in clear reference to Nur Jazlan’s earlier claim today that PAS as a political party had performed poorly in the most recent two state elections.

Earlier, Johor Umno’s Nur Jazlan issued a strongly worded statement against Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor and PAS, reminding them to not accuse Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi of pushing for a snap election out of self-interest.

Last Thursday, the former Pulai parliamentarian and deputy minister slammed PAS for rejecting snap polls in an apparently desperate bid to hang on to its government posts for both power and remuneration.

Nur Jazlan is known to be critical of PAS even as it is part of the federal government under the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition with Barisan Nasional (BN).

Of late, certain Umno leaders have expressed their reservations about PAS that is part of the PN coalition with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and Parti Gerakan Malaysia.

Prior to that, PAS and Umno were part of a charter called Muafakat Nasional (MN) that aimed to unite the Malay-Muslim ummah and challenge Pakatan Harapan (PH) politically.