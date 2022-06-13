JOHOR BARU, June 13 — A Johor Umno leader today criticised Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor and reminded him to not accuse Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi of pushing for a snap election out of self-interest.

Johor Umno deputy chief Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed said Muhammad Sanusi’s accusation only made the Kedah PAS leader seen undignified.

He added that Muhammad Sanusi might be the top leader in Kedah but lacked substance when he speaks.

“He accused the Umno president of being part of the ‘court cluster’ that wants to hold snap elections as he was afraid of being jailed.

“Muhammad Sanusi has forgotten that he too is now part of a court cluster himself as he is facing defamation charges filed by former Selangor Barisan Nasional (BN) information chief Isham Jalil,” he said in a strongly-worded statement on Facebook today.

Last Saturday, it was reported that Muhammad Sanusi claimed that Ahmad Zahid, who is currently fighting corruption charges in court, wanted a snap general election for fear of being imprisoned.

Nur Jazlan, who is also the Pulai Umno division chief, added that Muhammad Sanusi’s accusation was baseless.

“As the Kedah mentri besar, he too wants to delay any snap polls for fear that he will be disqualified from standing for election due to his defamation case.

“Don’t be so bold as to label people as part of the ‘court cluster’ if you yourself are the same,” he said.

Nur Jazlan also slammed Muhammad Sanusi who had proudly proclaimed that PAS can defeat BN and Pakatan Harapan (PH) if the party continues its Perikatan Nasional (PN) alliance.

He criticised Muhammad Sanusi for being out of touch with reality as PAS and its PN coalition were trounced in both the Melaka and Johor state elections.

“May I remind Muhammad Sanusi that he was also the PAS election director for the two state elections. With that, he already has two defeats stamped on his forehead,” he said.

Nur Jazlan also expressed surprise that although Muhammad Sanusi had failed as a political “warlord” in two state elections, he was still retained by PAS.

He claimed that Muhammad Sanusi’s position was secure as he was seen as loyal to PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang.

“PAS now has no strength and even its image has been severely affected, together with its deteriorating reputation, not forgetting its current party leaders’ lacklustre performance in the government.

“Muhammad Sanusi himself is aware that his leadership and position and that of PAS are increasingly under threat in Kedah. It has been a while now since the anger of the people of the state erupted because he and his team failed to develop Kedah,” said Nur Jazlan, adding that the people of Kedah have seen that their mentri besar focus on politics rather than bring development to the state.