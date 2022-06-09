AMPANG, June 9 — Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) Larry Sng announced Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin as an official member starting today.

In the same breathe, he said she is also the party's president-designate.

He added that the party’s supreme council and political bureau unanimously agreed at their meeting earlier that Zuraida will lead PBM's discussions with other parties in the run-up to the 15th general election.

“In absence of myself unable to attend meeting, of course the president-designate will take lead. We also decided she will lead PBM.

“PBM has already given mandate for her to lead delegations to meet other party leaders in terms of membership and coalition,” he told a news conference at the Grand Barakah Hotel this afternoon.

Zuraida smiled broadly when she was presented with her PBM membership card today and commemorated the event by taking photos with some 100 fellow members at the hotel.

“I will do my responsibility as well as possible. God willing, I will be of service anywhere I am and making sure PBM becomes relevant in the country,” she said.

She expressed her happiness in being able to join a party she felt suited her vision for a better Malaysia, and mentioned their “Jom Reset” movement.

The Ampang MP had declared her entry into PBM on May 26, automatically giving up her membership in Bersatu, and offered to resign as minister, setting off a tussle over who would be her successor.

Two days later, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that Zuraida will keep her ministerial portfolio until he meets her, which has yet to happen as no date has been scheduled.

PBM was formerly known as Sarawak Workers’ Party, but the Registrar of Societies approved its rebranding on October 27 last year.

Sng, who was formerly Julau MP and quit PKR, was elected PBM president at an extraordinary general assembly in Sibu, Sarawak on January 8. Other top leaders were also announced that day.