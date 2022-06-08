Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein at the press conference for the pre-launch of the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace (Lima) Exhibition 2023 at Wisma Pertahanan in Kuala Lumpur, June 8, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein has said that the departure of Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin was not one of the topics discussed in today’s Cabinet meeting.

According to a report by Malaysiakini, he had commented as such after attending the pre-launch of the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace (Lima) Exhibition 2023 at Wisma Pertahanan here.

“That (Zuraida) was not discussed,” he was quoted as saying during a press conference.

On May 26, Zuraida said that she would meet Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to discuss her future in the Cabinet, followed by a press conference on the matter.

On the same day, Zuraida declared her intent to give up her membership in Bersatu to join Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM).

The prime minister told reporters on June 5 at the World Environment Day event at Taman Tugu that no dates had been fixed as Zuraida was still on leave.

The news portal also reported Hishammuddin said the Cabinet meeting prioritised the issue of the rising cost of staples such as chicken and eggs.

“That is a priority. That has been on the Cabinet agenda for the last three weeks,” the senior minister was quoted as saying.

When asked if there had been any progress in solving the matter, Hishammuddin declined to comment further.

“I think you better ask the ministers involved. I don’t think you want to ask the defence minister about the price of chicken,” he added.

Fuelled by the Russian-Ukraine war, the prices of grain feed have raised the cost of poultry, which in turn has led to a chicken shortage in Malaysia and the government declaring an export ban until the situation stabilises.