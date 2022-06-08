People hold aloft the national flag of India before the start of a protest demanding the arrest of BJP member Nupur Sharma for her blasphemous comments on Prophet Mohammed, in Kolkata June 7, 2022. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — India’s High Commission to Malaysia today distanced his country's government from the derogatory remarks made against Prophet Muhammad by politicians from the India ruling party recently following public outrage here and in other Muslim-majority countries.

It said diplomatic representatives had a meeting with Malaysia's Foreign Affairs Ministry in Putrajaya and conveyed the message that the offensive remarks made by two leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) did not represent the official views of New Delhi.

“High Commissioner conveyed that the offensive tweets/remarks do not, in any manner, represent the views of the Government of India. Government of India accords the highest respect to all religions.

“Strong action has already been taken by concerned quarters against those who made the derogatory tweets/remarks,” it said in a statement.

Amid growing international outrage, Wisma Putra summoned the Indian envoy for an explanation yesterday after the two BJP party officials made their blasphemous remarks.

The remarks against the Islamic prophet and his wife were reportedly said during a TV debate in India last week, and have been blamed for clashes in several Indian states.

Malaysia strongly condemned the remarks, joining other Muslim-led governments worldwide, including Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Jordan, Iraq, the Maldives, Bahrain and Turkey.

There has also been widespread condemnation within India as well.