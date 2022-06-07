A man installs the symbol of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on a tent during an election campaign rally by the party in Prayagraj, India, February 24, 2022. Malaysia joined the chorus of condemnation against the two BJP party officials over their blasphemous remarks against Prophet Muhammad. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, June 7 — Malaysia has unreservedly condemned the derogatory remarks by politicians in India against Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

The Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) in a statement today said it has summoned India’s High Commissioner to Malaysia this afternoon to convey the country’s total repudiation over this incident.

“Malaysia welcomed the decision by the ruling party to suspend the party’s officials due to their provocative remarks that has generated rage among Muslim Ummah,” the statement read.

It added that Malaysia also called upon India to work together in ending the Islamophobia and cease any provocative acts in the interest of peace and stability.

Malaysia is among the latest country that joined the chorus of condemnation against the two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) party officials over their blasphemous remarks as international outrage grows over the issue.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE), Oman, Indonesia, Jordan, Iraq, the Maldives, Bahrain and Turkiye are among the countries where the Indian politician’s comments have been condemned. There has also been widespread condemnation within India as well.

“Indonesia strongly condemns unacceptable derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad PBUH (peace be upon him) by two Indian politicians. This message has been conveyed to Indian Ambassador in Jakarta,” the Indonesian Foreign Ministry said.

Following the outrage, India’s rulling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday suspended its two leaders who made the incendiary remarks on television and social media.

Qatar has asked for an Indian government an apology over the comments.

The Iraqi Parliamentary Endowments and Tribes Committee said in a statement the anti-Islam insults “will have serious repercussions and, if not contained, may lead to dire consequences that will have unimaginable consequences for the peaceful coexistence, as well as increase strife and tensions between peoples”.

Kuwait, Qatar, Iran, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan were among the first to make formal protests against the provocation.

Cairo-based top Islamic institution Al Azhar said the derogatory words revealed a flagrant ignorance about Islam and the life and history of the prophets and messengers.

In the wealthy Gulf Arab region, there are public calls for boycotting Indian products.

The 57-member Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) sees the BJP leader’s remarks as part of a wider pattern of Islamophobia and violence against the Muslim community in India.

In Turkiye, ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) spokesperson Ömer Çelik described them as an insult to all Muslim. — Bernama