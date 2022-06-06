Ahmad Ridhwan said the motorcycle was believed to have lost control and skidded to the left side of the road and crashed onto a warning sign. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SHAH ALAM, June 6 — A husband and wife were killed when the motorcycle they were riding was involved in an accident on Jalan Banting-Dengkil early yesterday morning.

Kuala Langat district police chief Supt Ahmad Ridhwan Mohd Nor @ Saleh, in a statement, said the initial investigation found that the incident occurred around 6am when the motorcycle, heading towards Banting, was believed to have lost control and skidded to the left side of the road and crashed onto a warning sign.

“The 21-year-old motorcyclist and his 16-year-old pillion rider were confirmed dead at the scene. The case was investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 and the bodies were taken to Banting Hospital for autopsy,” he said.

Ahmad Ridhwan said anyone with information about the incident could contact any nearby police station or the investigating officer, Inspector Fatin Husna Khairuzzaman (Traffic Investigating Officer, Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division, Kuala Langat District Police Headquarters) at 017-3012621 or 03-31872222. — Bernama