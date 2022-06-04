Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob attending the closing ceremony of the Malaysian Family Aspirations Tour (AKM) at the Terengganu State Sports Complex in Kuala Nerus, Terengganu, June 4, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA NERUS, June 4 — The fourth instalment of the Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family Aspiration) (AKM) tour recorded over 21,745 visitors as of 11am today.

The AKM Tour programme secretariat said in a statement, that a total of 28 service counter booths involving various ministries, agencies and the state government were provided to benefit the Malaysian Family members.

According to the statement, a total of 13 mobile service counters have also been set up by the National Registration Department (JPN), Road Transport Department (JPJ), Mobile Family Centre (PKB), and National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN), among others.

It said there were also 110 booths for Small and Medium Industry (SMI) entrepreneurs to feature their products during the tour in addition to business matching programmes for the entrepreneurs.

“A total of RM4 million in sales were recorded as of 10 am,” read the statement.

Elaborating, it said the AKM Terengganu Tour, through the ‘Jamin Kerja Keluarga Malaysia’ career carnival collaborated with 89 companies to offer 13,431 job opportunities.

“A total of 2,771 participants were called to attend interviews, 1,476 people had made it to the final screening in the positions they had applied for and 454 people had been offered jobs,” it added.

The tour is part of the government’s efforts to connect the people directly to the services offered by its ministries and agencies thus ensuring the harmony and well-being of all Malaysian Family members, read the statement.

It said the tour would be continued to be held across the country, featuring the same service segments to meet the needs of the people and help them appreciate the AKM concept that prioritises the aspects of inclusion, togetherness and gratitude.

The Terengganu AKM tour is led by the Ministry of Education with the cooperation of the Terengganu state government and the Shared Property Delivery Unit (SEPADU) as the programme coordinator.

The AKM tour was inspired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, following the success of the 100-day AKM programme held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) from Dec 9 to 12 last year.

Terengganu is the fourth venue after Johor, Perlis and Sabah.

Ismail Sabri officiated the closing ceremony, which was also attended by Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar. — Bernama