Kelantan acting police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun (centre), along with other police officers, show some of the Yaba pills and heroin seized after detaining three suspects in two locations in Tumpat and Kota Baru during a press conference in Kota Baru May 30, 2022. — Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, June 1 — A man who was released from jail only a month ago, after being incarcerated for more than 14 years at the Songkhla Prison, Thailand, was nabbed with 48,000 Yaba pills worth RM480,000, near here, yesterday.

Kelantan acting police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said the 42-year-old suspect was detained by the roadside in front of a school in Kampung Dangar, Pasir Mas, at 5.30pm.

“Police seized a sling bag containing 48,000 Yaba pills worth RM480,000 from the suspect.

“The suspect has just been released from the Songkhla Prison, Thailand, on April 27 after being jailed for 14 years and three months,” he said.

Muhammad Zaki said that, following the suspect’s arrest, the police detained another man, aged 35, believed to be a drug pusher, in Kampung Keroh Bayu Lalang, also in Pasir Mas.

“The suspect tested positive for methamphetamine. Police also seized a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) Honda Stream worth RM40,000,” he said.

Meanwhile, in another drug-related arrest, Muhammad Zaki said that the police detained three suspects and seized various drugs in two separate cases, yesterday.

“The first case involved a 25-year-old man who was detained at the Kampung Tal Tujuh cemetery at 2.30pm. The suspect was holding a transparent plastic bag containing 200 ecstasy pills worth RM3,000,” he said.

In the second case, police detained a 59-year-old man and his 54-year-old wife in Kampung Pangkal Kala, Bunut Susu and seized 180 Yaba pills, heroin (45 grammes) and syabu (one gramme) worth RM21,000, at 5pm.

“The police also seized cash, jewellery and vehicles, all worth RM45,962.50 at the couple’s house,” he said.

“All suspects were remanded six days, starting today, for further investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which provides for a mandatory death sentence,” he added. — Bernama