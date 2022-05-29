Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (JSJN) director Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay is seen during a press conference at Bukit Aman, Kuala Lumpur May 29, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 29 — The police busted a drug processing laboratory and confiscated ecstasy pills and powder estimated to be worth RM26.5 million in raids on two luxury condominium units, here last Thursday.

During the raids, four individuals, including three women from China were arrested.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (JSJN) director Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said all of them, aged 48 to 56, were detained in the raids which started at 4.30pm.

He said each of the luxury condominium unit was rented for RM2,500 a month to be converted into a drug processing laboratory.

“They were believed to have been active since late last year. Also seized during the raid were two vehicles, cash, wrist watches and jewellery,” he told a press conference at Bukit Aman here today.

Ayob Khan said checks revealed that the three foreign women entered the country between four and five years ago using social visit passes. — Bernama