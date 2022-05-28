Angkasa President Dr Abdul Fattah Abdullah speaking at a press conference after the 39th General Meeting at Wisma Ungku A Aziz, Kuala Lumpur, May 27, 2022.. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — Angkatan Koperasi Kebangsaan Malaysia Bhd (Angkasa) has allocated RM14.26 million to implement several new projects in efforts to strengthen the country’s food security.

Angkasa president Datuk Seri Dr Abdul Fattah Abdullah said the allocation would be used in development projects based on food security guarantees, among them the pioneer poultry farming project.

"The advantage of the cooperative is that we have a proper structure that allows control of distribution, production and retail processes,” he told a media conference on the 36th General Meeting of Angkasa Delegates at Wisma Ungku A. Aziz, near here, today.

Abdul Fattah also explained that Angkasa had inked an agreement with the National Agricultural Co-operative Federation of South Korea in implementing a livestock project using cattle from that country.

He said cross-bred cattle from that country had the potential to produce between 30 litres and 40 litres of milk a day, compared to between 10 litres and 15 litres a day that is produced by local cattle.

He said that the meeting also agreed to approve the implementation of a corn planting project as a replacement for imported corn.

"Corn is an important component in animal feed formulation,” he said, adding that the project would resolve the supply chain problem of animal feed.

According to him, the pioneer planting project has been carried out in Kedah and Angkasa, with the cooperation of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries, would further expand the project at a 4,000-hectare site whose location has yet to be determined.

Meanwhile, Abdul Fattah said that Angkasa would defend its seat as a board member of the International Cooperative Alliance (ICA), which involves representatives of cooperatives from 120 countries.

He explained that Angkasa board member Datuk Kamaruddin Ismail currently holds the post and that Angkasa wants Malaysia to continue to be represented through the reappointment of Kamaruddin.

At today’s conference, Abdul Fattah defended his post as president in a one-on-one contest by obtaining 1,468 votes. — Bernama