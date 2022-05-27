Mukhriz said he is comfortable in his present constituency and there is no reason to contest elsewhere. — Picture by Hari Anggara

JITRA, May 27 — Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir has quashed rumours that he would be contesting in the Langkawi parliamentary seat in the 15th general election (GE15).

The Jerlun Member of Parliament said he is comfortable in his present constituency and there is no reason to contest elsewhere, including in Langkawi, which is represented by his father Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“So far no decision has been made but I am more comfortable staying in Jerlun. I have been here for a long time and there is no reason to move,” he told reporters today.

He was met at the Jerlun MP and Pejuang president Aidilfitri open house at Dataran Sungai Korok in Jerlun near here.

Last March, former prime minister Dr Mahathir was reported as saying that he would not be contesting in the next general election because of the age and health factor.

The statement by Dr Mahathir, who is Pejuang chairman, raised speculation that Mukhriz might leave Jerlun to contest in Langkawi.

Mukhriz said Pejuang was well accepted in Kedah because most of its leaders are from this state.

“Acceptance of Pejuang in Kedah is slightly different compared to other states but this does not mean we are not giving attention to other states. Other states are also important,” he added. — Bernama