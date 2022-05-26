KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 — Efforts to prevent and mitigate flash floods in the capital, based on 14 interim measures that began early this month, have shown results, said Federal Territories Minister, Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim.

He said this was seen during the flash floods yesterday, as floodwaters on roads dispersed in just 30 minutes, and no stranded vehicles were reported.

He added that yesterday’s incident also did not involve the evacuation of residents from their homes, as well as no reports of landslides.

“Compared with previous flash flood incidents, this time around, with planning, preparations and better action, yesterday’s flash floods in Kuala Lumpur only involved six locations, namely Jalan Rahmat, Jalan Ipoh Batu 3, Jalan Segambut, Jalan Dutamas 2, the Sultan Iskandar Highway to Jalan Kuching as well as Jalan Ampang (in front of the Bukit Nanas waterfall),” he said in a statement today.

Shahidan, who is also the Member of Parliament for Arau, said the achievement was also the result of the use of 120 portable water pumps for pumping out stagnant water.

The use of 5,000 sandbags on river banks managed to prevent the overflow of water from the Sungai Klang and Sungai Gombak to the affected areas, especially in Jalan Segambut and Jalan Ampang (in front of Bukit Nanas waterfall), he said.

He added that Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) will add another 5,000 sandbags to be placed in new areas that have been identified as having a risk of flash floods, as well as at the existing locations.

An estimated 500 members of the task force, comprising DBKL staff, the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM), and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), including volunteers, were rushed to the flash flood locations, among others, to help clean up and unclog drains filled with garbage. Shahidan said DBKL and the Federal Territory State Disaster Management Committee (JPBNWP) will continue mitigation efforts, such as the construction of flood mitigation walls at selected locations along the Sungai Klang and Sungai Gombak, as well as the use of “flap gates” to prevent the reflow of water from the Sungai Klang to lower areas, which will be implemented in collaboration with the Public Works Department and the Department of Irrigation and Drainage.

He said his team was also in the process of appointing more volunteers to help with “plogging” activities and clean-up work, which proved to be effective in helping to reduce flash flood incidents.

His ministry has also suggested that Alam Flora increase the frequency of garbage collection, as well as monitor and help report to DBKL on waste dumping into drains which contributes to flash floods.

“JPBNWP, Federal Territories Ministry, DBKL, and other agencies will always work together in improving the management of floods and flash flood mitigation efforts in Kuala Lumpur through short-term, medium-term and long-term measures.

“I am determined that the issue of flash floods will be addressed immediately and effectively, for the well-being of the city’s residents,” he added.

On May 9, Kuala Lumpur mayor Datuk Seri Mahadi Che Ngah announced the implementation of 14 interim measures, at a cost of RM10 million, under the Flash Flood Mitigation Action Plan 2022, to address flash floods in the capital as an immediate measure, before a long-term solution can be implemented. — Bernama