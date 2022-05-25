DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke said that the MACC Chief Commissioner needs to be more transparent. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 — DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke today called on the Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to publicly provide more information on its investigation into alleged corrupt practices in the health sector during the pandemic.

The Seremban MP said that if the corruption busters could publicly announce the identity of a sitting judge being investigated for alleged corruption, it could do the same for others in public interest cases for the sake of transparency.

"The MACC Chief Commissioner needs to be more transparent in this case and provide the public more information, such as which ministries and government departments are involved, whether the case involves the minister or deputy minister, the monetary value of the case, and so on.

"The public has the right to know more about these corruption cases," he said in a statement.

He added that it can be done without jeopardising the MACC's investigation process.

Loke also suggested that the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) call MACC chief Tan Sri Azam Baki to provide it with evidence and information on the issue.

He pointed out that the PAC is the parliamentary oversight body and has a duty to check the government's allocated expenditure is spent properly.

Azam dropped a bombshell yesterday in his keynote address at the Malaysia Anti-Corruption Forum 2022.

He revealed that the MACC found elements of corruption in the government procurement of certain financial aid, medicine and medical equipment during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Azam said investigations have started to discover the extent of bribery, power abuse, and fraud by "unscrupulous people" who take advantage of "people’s pain and misfortunes" during the previous movement control orders since 2020.