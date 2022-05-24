A general view of the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly building in Sarawak December 7, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, May 24 — A total of 245 of the 1,020 schools in Sarawak identified as dilapidated since 2016 have been repaired, rebuilt or relocated so far, the Sarawak state assembly was told today.

State Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn said the completed projects were among 455 that had been approved for implementation.

“Another 565 dilapidated schools are still under consideration for future development,” he said when winding up for his ministry for the motion of thanks on the Sarawak Yang Dipertua Negeri’s opening address.

In terms of funding for those projects, he said the federal government through the Ministry of Education had allocated RM1.7 billion for 242 school development projects since 2016.

The Sarawak government injected RM1.3 billion for 213 school development projects, which included RM1 billion in advance payment to the federal government, RM140 million for Projek Rakyat and RM160 million for the Regional Corridor Development Authority (Recoda) school upgrading projects, he added. — Bernama