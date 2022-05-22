Abang Johari (seated, right), Sharifah Hasidah (seated, left) and Juma’ani (seated, centre) offer the guests a toast as the event gimmick. — Picture by Chimon Upon/Borneo Post

KUCHING, May 22 — Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has hinted that more Bills will be tabled during the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting in November.

Without elaborating further, Abang Johari said the Bills are part of the Sarawak government’s effort to continue developing the state and to keep up with the world’s pace.

“God willing, there is more that I want to do. In November, there will be new laws and this is for the future of ‘anak-anak Sarawak’,” he said during the N7 Samariang Hari Raya Aidilfitri gathering at Grand Margherita Hotel here last night.

On the sovereign wealth fund, Abang Johari said it will be set up once the study on the fund is completed.

“They (grassroots leaders) are asking for a sovereign wealth fund, this we will set up the sovereign wealth fund and this will bring positive returns to the state’s economy in the future,” he added.

He also said that the state current focus on green economy, including carbon storage, will strengthen the state’s economy.

He said that as the world is facing climate change, Sarawak has set up a new ministry — the Energy and Environmental Sustainability Ministry after the recent state election.

“Sarawak is still green and this is why we need to defend it, and capture carbon to be sequestered underground.

“That is why we amend the Land Code to ensure that it is legal for us to store carbon in the ground, and those who want to deposit carbon with us needs to pay. Thus, this is a new stream for Sarawak which will not affect the geological formation.”

He stressed that as the state is moving towards new economy, there is a need to ensure that the knowledge of the younger generation on par to enable them to participate in the economy.

“I believe that the leadership of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) will always come up with these new ideas for Sarawakians,” said Abang Johari, who is PBB president.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari, who is also Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman, said the coalition’s ‘big win’ in the 12th State Election, winning 76 out of 82 seats showed the people’s trust in the party leadership to lead Sarawak.

“Therefore, PBB and its partner in GPS, will continue to work together in efforts to develop Sarawak and make it a developed and high income state by 2030,” he said.

Present were Premier’s wife, Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tun Tuanku Bujang; Deputy Minister in the Premier Department (Law, MA63 and State-Federal Relations) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali, Deputy Minister for Utility and Telecommunication (Utility) Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, Satok assemblyman Datuk Ibrahim Baki; Tupong assemblyman Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman; and Tanjung Datu assemblyman Azizul Annuar Adenan. — Borneo Post