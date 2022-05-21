Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi says Umno will finally decide on ending its alliance with PAS. — Picture by Devan Manuel

KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 — Umno has reportedly described its relationship with its political enemy-turned ally PAS in Muafakat Nasional (MN) as "barely alive.”

Its president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was quoted by Sinar Harian saying that the party will soon discuss its alliance with the Islamist party at the committee level soon.

"We will then discuss the results of our meetings between us and come to a decision,” he told reporters at the Sungai Besar Umno Hari Raya celebration yesterday.

The Umno-PAS collaboration came to be after the 2018 elections when the Barisan Nasional government was toppled for the first time. Its main aim was to politically unite the majority Malay-Muslims.

Earlier this month, Zahid said the cooperation between Umno and PAS will be set aside during the 15th general election.

The Barisan Nasional chairman said this was due to the party having given enough space to PAS to agree on the matters contained in the MN charter, but it never materialised.

In reply to Zahid then, PAS said it is still willing to keep the alliance alive, saying the Muslim unity agenda is much more important than political survival.

MN was formed to initially contest against Bersatu who were the predominant Malay party that was previously with the PH government, before the Sheraton Move in 2020.

The political manoeuvring, led by Bersatu president and former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, resulted in the party defecting from PH to form and lead the then ruling PN coalition with PAS and Umno.

However, of late Umno and PAS have traded barbs and campaigned openly against each other in the run-up to the recent Melaka and Johor state elections despite both being in the federal government.