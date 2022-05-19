According to the Kedah State Secretary, the Kedah Mentri Besar is still the chairman of the State Economic Planning; State Planning; Land Affairs, Land and Natural Resources, as well as the Finance Committees; the Kedah Economic Council and government-linked companies. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, May 19 — All 10 Kedah State Executive Councillors who have served for a period of two years since the change of leadership in May 2020 have all been retained.

Kedah State Secretary, Datuk Ammar Shaikh Mahmood Naim said all the exco members were sworn in before the Sultan of Kedah, Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Ibni Almarhum Sultan Badlishah at the Balai Mengadap Besar, Istana Anak Bukit at 10.30am today.

“Kedah Mentri Besar, Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor was present at the ceremony. Besides retaining their positions as State Exco members, all of them were also put in charge of the same portfolios that they previously held.

“The Kedah Mentri Besar is still the chairman of the State Economic Planning; State Planning; Land Affairs, Land and Natural Resources, as well as the Finance Committees; the Kedah Economic Council and government-linked companies (GLC),” he said in a statement, here, today.

Datuk Ku Abdul Rahman Ku Ismail was sworn in as chairman of the Industry and Investment; Science, Technology and Innovation, and Higher Education Committees while Datuk Dr Mohd Hayati Othman is the Health and Local Government Committee chairman.

Meanwhile, Azman Nasrudin was sworn in as chairman of the Agriculture and Food Industry, Plantation Industries and Commodities; Transport and Indian Community Affairs Committees while Datuk Suraya Yaacob heads the Public Works; Water Supply and Water Resources; Irrigation and Drainage and Energy Committees.

Datuk Siti Ashah Ghazali is chairman of the Rural Development; Poverty Eradication; Human Development and Community Well-Being Committees while Datuk Halimaton Shaadiah Saad is the Women, Family and Community Development Committee.

Romani Wan Salim is chairman of the Information, Communications and Multimedia, and Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Committees while Datuk Najmi holds the Religion, Education and Human Resource Committee chairman post .

Mohd Firdaus Ahmad is chairman of the Tourism, Arts and Culture; Youth and Sports and Entrepreneur Development and Cooperative Committees while Robert Ling Kui Ee is chairman of the Housing and Environment, and Unity and Chinese and Siamese Affairs Committees. — Bernama