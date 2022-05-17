Covid-19: New cases drop to 1,697, five deaths

Yesterday, Malaysia recorded a slight decrease in Covid-19 positive cases by registering 2,236 cases on Sunday compared to the day before at 2,370 cases. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

JOHOR BARU, May 17 ― A total of 1,697 new Covid-19 cases were reported yesterday, which saw a significant drop in the figure compared to the day before.

According to the CovidNow website, the latest figures bring the total cumulative cases to 4,479,809.

The number of active cases was 30,879 — down by 3 per cent compared to the past 14 days.

Selangor recorded the highest number of new cases with 707 reported, followed by Kuala Lumpur (370) and Penang (151). The three states continued to lead with three-digit cases.

Perak, Johor and Negri Sembilan recorded 78, 69 and 50 cases.

This was followed closely with Sabah recording 48 cases, Kedah (47), Melaka (39), Putrajaya (38), Pahang (36), Sarawak (25), Terengganu (20) and Kelantan (15).

The federal territory of Labuan reported a low figure of only four cases, while Perlis recorded no new cases.

For hospitalisation, a total of 1,123 Covid-19 patients are receiving treatment, with 40 patients admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) nationwide.

The CovidNow website also recorded five new deaths reported, with one brought-in-dead (BID) case.

Since last week, an average of 5.1 deaths were reported, while the average for 30 days was at 7, showing a downward trend.

Overall, a total of 73 Covid-19 deaths were reported for this month.

For April, a total of 564 death were reported in comparison with 2,235 deaths for the month before in March.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic started in March 2020, 35,620 deaths due to the virus have been recorded.