PKR polls 2022: Tensions surface during voting at Bayan Baru branch

A PKR volunteer putting up the PKR flags at Jalan Permatang Pauh for the by-election in this file picture taken on April 26, 2015. — Picture by K.E. Ooi

KUALA LUMPUR, May 16 — There was some tension at the PKR Bayan Baru branch in Penang as party members voted in the 2022 PKR party elections due to arguments between supporters there today.

However, the situation was brought under control within a short period of time. The branch is facing a contest between state Commerce, Industry and Entrepreneur Development Committee chairman Datuk Abdul Halim Hussain and Bayan Baru MP Sim Tze Tzin.

Abdul Halim said when contacted that the incident was caused by provocations between supporters, but nothing untoward occurred.

“There was no scuffle or physical fight. It is usual for supporters to woo voters whenever voting occurs but there’s no provocation because we are all from the same party,” he added.

Meanwhile, Penang PKR chairman Datuk Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik said voting, that also involved 12 other branches, Kepala Batas, Tasek Gelugor, Bagan, Permatang Pauh, Bukit Mertajam, Batu Kawan, Nibong Tebal, Bukit Bendera, Tanjong, Jelutong, Bukit Gelugor and Balik Pulau, went smoothly.

The voting entered its fourth day today, involving Perlis, Negri Sembilan, Melaka and Penang.

In Perlis, several issues were raised by candidates, including the distance of tents and ‘theft’ of committee members from contesting teams.

Perlis party election committee coordinator Abdul Rahman Hamzah said however that those issues were resolved after discussions between all parties and voting at the three branches was smooth without any fights or provocation.

In Negri Sembilan, over 6,000 PKR members registered for physical voting at eight branches, Port Dickson, Jempol, Rembau, Rasah, Tampin, Kuala Pilah, Seremban and Jelebu.

Negri Sembilan state leadership committee chairman Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said the state was among those with the highest registered online voters.

In Melaka, the physical registration process at six branches, Alor Gajah, Tangga Batu, Hang Tuah Jaya, Jasin, Masjid Tanah and Kota Melaka went smooth without any untoward incident, state PKR chairman Datuk Halim Bachik said.

PKR members in six five states, Kelantan, Terengganu, Johor, Kedah, Pahang and the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur had previously completed physical voting.

The PKR polls will continue tomorrow with online voting for PKR members abroad, followed by online voting for the rest of the party members from May 18 to 20, while physical voting in Selangor will be held on May 21 while Perak, Sabah and Sarawak on May 22. — Bernama