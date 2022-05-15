Environment and Water Ministry coordinating swift repairs after floods in Janda Baik

NIBONG TEBAL, May 15 — The Ministry of Environment and Water (Kasa) is coordinating repairs and improvement works around the area hit by recent flash floods in Janda Baik, Bentong in Pahang.

Its Deputy Minister, Datuk Mansor Othman said the ministry was also identifying the cause of the floods as well as taking short- and long-term measures.

“Kasa secretary-general (KSU) Datuk Seri Zaini Ujang has gone down to the ground (Janda Baik) to review the position and coordinate repair and improvement work there, and we are also identifying the cause of the floods and taking immediate action.

“It is being done by our KSU together with the Pahang Drainage and Irrigation Department (JPS) and other enforcement agencies at the state level. I believe this swift action will be able to tackle the issue,” he said after the Nibong Tebal parliamentary constituency Aidilfitri open house at the Jawi multipurpose hall here today.

The celebration was also attended by Penang Governor Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak and more than 5,000 residents in the area.

Yesterday, the media reported that the Regent of Pahang, Tengku Mahkota Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah ordered the state government to work with Kasa to expedite repairs and deepen the river.

He also called for speedy implementation of the Sungai Bentong Flood Mitigation Plan (RTB) and the Environmentally Friendly Drainage Master Plan (PISMA) in Bentong, including the construction of a Telemetry Station and Flood Warning Station upstream of Janda Baik.

In the flash flood, 450 victims in 140 houses of Janda Baik were shocked by a water surge that swamped houses and swept away property, including cars, into the river after heavy rain at 3 am also triggered mudflow.

Meanwhile, Mansor, who is also Nibong Tebal MP, said Kasa through the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) was monitoring weather conditions and would issue periodic warnings. — Bernama