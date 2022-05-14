PM Ismail says four-day working visit to US was a success

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob during a press conference with Malaysian reporters after attending the final session of the two-day special US-Asean Summit in Washington May 14, 2022. — Bernama pic

WASHINGTON, May 14 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has described his four-day working visit to the United States as a success.

He said the visit has further strengthened the Malaysia-US ties as well as that of Asean-US.

“The United States is important to Malaysia from the aspect of politics and trade,” he told Malaysian media here on the final day of the visit which began Tuesday (Wednesday in Malaysia)

US is the second largest trading partner and fourth largest in terms of investment in Malaysia, he said.

He said meeting with the United States leaders and captain of industries have further enhanced the ties.

Ismail Sabri said his engagement with American investors and captains of industries indicated that there are bigger potential investments ahead for Malaysia.

“Many have expressed interest. Some pledged to expand investment while some are keen to start new investments,” he said.

During the working visit, the prime minister attended the Asean-US Special Summit here and met US President Joe Biden, US vice president Kamala Harris and other Asean leaders at the summit here.

President Biden hosted a dinner in honour of Asean leaders at the White House Thursday.

Ismail Sabri also attended a Keluarga Malaysia Hari Raya gathering at a hotel here on Wednesday (Thursday in Malaysia). — Bernama