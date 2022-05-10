Tight schedule awaits PM Ismail Sabri when meeting US President Biden, Asean leaders in Washington DC, says foreign minister

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob greeted by Deputy High Commissioner of Malaysia to the United Kingdom Zahid Rastam upon arrival in London, early Tuesday morning, May 10, 2022. Ismail Sabri will attend several events here before leaving for Washington DC for the Asean-US Special Summit. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

WASHINGTON DC, May 10 — A tight schedule awaits Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob when he arrives here today (tomorrow in Malaysia), ahead of a high-level meeting with United States President Joe Biden and Asean leaders.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah said Ismail Sabri will join Biden, US vice president Kamala Harris and other Asean leaders at the two-day Asean-US Special Summit, here, starting Thursday (Friday in Malaysia).

All the 10 Asean leaders are scheduled to participate in the special summit except from the Philippines and Myanmar. — Bernama