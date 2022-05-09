DBKL implements 14 interim measures to tackle flash floods in the city, says mayor

A general view of the flash flood at Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah after heavy rain in Kuala Lumpur April 25, 2022. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 — Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) is implementing 14 interim measures at a cost of about RM10 million under the Flash Flood Mitigation Action Plan 2022 from this month to tackle the issue of flash floods in the capital.

Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Mahadi Che Ngah said the additional incentive was being carried out as an urgent measure before long-term solutions, which are currently being reviewed by the Public Works Institute of Malaysia (Ikram) and expected to be completed next April, could be implemented.

“We have started taking action, we will see the effects of these 14 measures in the next three months works which contribute to the occurrence of flash floods will also be regulated more thoroughly.

“We have also appointed a consultant team (Ikram) to study the whole drainage system in Kuala Lumpur and the causes for the frequent flash floods this will take 12 months,” he told a special media conference here today.

He said the plan, which was based on the weather forecast of the Meteorological Department of Malaysia, involved 25 hotspots, among them being Jalan Pintasan Segambut, Jalan Rahmat, Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah, Lebuhraya Sultan Iskandar and Jalan Maharajalela.

Mahadi said they would focus on monitoring and cleaning works to ensure that outlets by the roadside for water to flow out are not clogged or obstructed, adding that this would be implemented by the Public Service Delivery Team supervised by DBKL.

Other measures, he explained, included upgrading the scupper drains to ensure a proper sloping for water to naturally flow and placing machinery and DBKL workers at strategic flood locations to facilitate the mobilisation of machinery, such as tow trucks, mobile water pump lorries and high-powered water pumps during floodings.

He said traffic dispersal measures would also be improved by deploying more DBKL traffic wardens as well as Kuala Lumpur traffic police personnel to assist road users make the necessary detour to non-flooded areas.

Mahadi said DBKL would also build new sumps to ensure smoother water flow, place sandbags as an interim measure before flood walls are constructed and desilt flood reservoir ponds.

Apart from that, he said DBKL would also ensure private-owned On-Site Detention tanks functioned properly as well as appoint contractors to make sure rivers and waterways are not obstructed by garbage, tree roots and wild plants.

He said they also planned to use more Stone Mastic Asphalt for road pavement that is more water permeable, increase plogging (picking up trash and litter while jogging) activities, declare more garbage-free zones as well as issue flash flood warnings through the short messaging system to city folk.

“DBKL urges all city folk to cooperate in the implementation of this plan by not littering everywhere, especially into the drainage system.

“City folk can give their feedback and suggestions to DBKL, we always take note of feedback received via social media,” he said. — Bernama