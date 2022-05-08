Pujut chairman resigns from Parti Sarawak Bersatu, says more members to follow

PSB Pujut chairman Bruce Chai announces his resignation. — Borneo Post pic

MIRI, May 8 — Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Pujut branch chairman Bruce Chai announced his resignation from the party yesterday, after helming its Pujut branch and holding various positions in PSB Central Working Committee for seven years.

Chai said at a press conference he had tendered his resignation letter to PSB president Datuk Sri Wong Soon Koh and Secretary General George Lo.

“My resignation from PSB does not in any way mean that I am quitting my responsibilities of contributing back to the community of Miri, I will continue to do it on other platforms.

“My focus now will be on social political activities, as social activist, to make Miri a better place to live and bring up a family. This may be a blessing as hopefully, my social contributions will be accepted more readily from a neutral perspective.”

Chai revealed that several of his PSB comrades who are actively involved in social activities are also resigning from the party to serve their organisations without any political alignment.

“We have worked together closely for the past seven years and some even longer in other organisations, the team work and support shown by them have been great. They have expressed their desire to continue working to serve the community in their own personal capacity. “

He added that he will remain active on social media through his WhatsApp account which has 600 followers in Pujut; Telegram (800 followers) and about 20,000 Facebook friends in his personal, social activist page and Pujut Residence Group page,

“There is still a lot to be done and contributed to make ‘Miri Great Again’, and I pledge my fullest commitment to do my best to assist anyone to the best of my ability and means.”

Chai regretted that though PSB had given him a great support and guidance over the seven years, he failed to secure a satisfactory result in the just concluded 12th Sarawak State Election.

“As a founding member of PSB which was previously known as United People’s Party (UPP), this was a difficult decision to make but is the only honourable thing to do. Having been given the responsibility to lead a political branch and having failed that responsibility, I have to take full responsibility for this failure (in the 2021 state election),” said Chai.

Chai stood under PSB ticket in the last state election and garnered 1,667 votes losing to Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Adam Yii who obtained 5,558 votes.

The other candidates standing in the constituency were Alan Ling of Democratic Action Party (3992 votes) , Chin Fen Siong (Aspirasi) who received 152 votes and Parti Bumi Kenyalang’s Leslie Ting who garnered 1,022 votes. — Borneo Post