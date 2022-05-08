Malaysian Highway Authority: Heavy traffic on major highways leading to Klang Valley

The traffic going southbound (upward) starts to get congested as road user returning home after a week of holiday at Seberang Jaya, Penang May 8, 2022. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — Traffic was heavy at several locations in major highways, especially those leading to the Klang Valley, as of 10pm.

A Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) spokesman said that the affected areas include a 21-kilometre (km) stretch from Pendang heading to the Gurun rest stop and 18.3km from Sungai Petani to Bertam, Penang.

“For the northbound direction, there is heavy traffic for 22km from the Gurun rest stop to Pendang, the Sungai Dua toll plaza, Penang to Sungai Petani, Kedah (12.4km) and from Kuala Kangsar, Perak ke Bukit Berapit, Penang (four km),” he told Bernama tonight.

On the East Coast, heavy traffic was detected for twokm at the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway from Bentong Timur to Bentong toll plaza, Pahang, Bentong toll plaza to Bukit Tinggi (14.7km), Genting Sempah to the tunnel (2.6km) and before the Gombak toll plaza (2.7km).

For routes from the south, there was slow traffic caused by an accident at KM 253 northbound from Pedas Linggi to Senawang.

There was also heavy traffic for 8.9km southbound from Kulai heading to the Kulai turn off.

The free toll for the North-South Expressway and the East Coast Expressway that began at midnight yesterday will end at 11.59pm tonight. — Bernama