Saifuddin and Amirudin team up for PKR elections, stress party unity over outcome

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (right) holding a press conference on the nomination for the post of Vice President in the 2022 PKR Election at his official residence in Shah Alam April 11, 2022. — Bernama pic

PETALING JAYA, May 7 — As the race for its internal elections heats up, candidate for PKR’s deputy presidency Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has teamed up with candidate for the party’s vice-presidency and Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

During the #KitaSemuaKeadilan launch today, both said the ties between party members must not fray, no matter who wins.

“Keadilan is built on inclusivity and the ability of its party members,” said Saifuddin during his speech at the event.

The incumbent PKR secretary-general and former domestic trade and consumer affairs minister recounted his 23 years with the party before segueing into why it was important that party elections be held now.

He said PKR’s Central Leadership Council (MPP) had decided during its meeting on February 20 that ever since 2020’s Sheraton Move, the burden of the party’s leadership had fallen solely to president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim after other senior party leaders either left or went on leave.

“Do not destroy our silaturahim (relationship), meaning the election should be healthy and fresh so we can choose the best among the rest who are also good,” he said.

Meanwhile, Amirudin also took the same stance, saying that party members should choose loyal leaders who stayed and protected the party after it was “betrayed” during the Sheraton Move.

“We compete based on the spirit of ukhuwah (brotherhood) and camaraderie. We make our selection based on track records: Those who withstand tests, persevere, are wise, calm and team players and carry out the trust of governance thoroughly.

“It has been more than two years since the treacherous Sheraton Move. Many also in this hall were ridiculed as traitors. However, we were patient and persevered in proving our trustworthiness,” he said.

Other candidates for the post of vice-president present were incumbent PKR information chief and vice-president Datuk Seri Samsul Iskandar Md Akin; PKR communications director and Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil; Kuala Langat MP Datuk Abdullah Sani Abd Hamid; Alor Setar MP Chan Ming Kai; and Sentosa state assemblyman Datuk G. Gunaraj.

PKR Youth chief candidate Adam Adli Abd Halim and Women chief candidate Senator Fadhlina Sidek were also present, as were former vice-presidents Tian Chua and Datuk R. Sivarasa.

PKR elections will be held in stages from state to state from May 17 to 22.