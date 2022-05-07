Op Selamat 18: Highest fatalities involve motorcyclists, pillion riders

Officers from the Perak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) monitoring road users in conjunction with Op Selamat 18 at Jalan Maxwell, Ipoh, May 6, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — The highest number of fatal accidents recorded nationwide since Op Selamat began on April 29 in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri involves motorcyclists and pillion riders with 88 casualties, says Deputy Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Datuk Razarudin Husain.

He said this was followed by 44 deaths involving drivers and passengers of vehicles, eight fatalities involving pedestrians and one death involving a cyclist.

“The total number of deaths during Op Selamat 18 so far is 141 from 135 accidents that have occurred on highways in the country,” he told Bernama here today.

He said apart from this, the police also recorded a total of 12,985 accidents nationwide during the period.

Razarudin said as of yesterday, a total of 257,808 summonses were issued to road users for various traffic offences.

He added that of the total,194,445 summonses were issued for queue cutting, overtaking on double lines, driving in the emergency lane, beating traffic lights, speeding and using mobile phones while driving. — Bernama