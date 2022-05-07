Khaled Nordin to table proposal to amend Umno Constitution next Saturday

PONTIAN, May 7 — The proposal to amend the Umno Constitution will be tabled by the party’s vice president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin at the Special Umno General Assembly, next Saturday.

Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said the proposal includes the postponement of the party’s election six months after a general election, which has been approved during the party’s General Assembly held in March.

Ahmad said about 2,666 delegates are expected to attend the special general assembly who will also vote for the constitutional amendment.

“I have informed the Registrar of Societies about what we will do,” the Pontian Member of Parliament told reporters at the Aidilfitri open house that he hosted in Benut, here, today.

If the amendments are not implemented, Umno will have to hold party elections at the end of this year. The last party elections were held in 2018.

In another development, when asked whether action would be taken against Gua Musang Umno division chief Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah or Ku Li over his actions of meeting with the opposition in Kelantan recently, Ahmad said the matter had not been discussed.

Meanwhile, on the Muafakat Nasional (MN) coalition between Umno and PAS, Ahmad said the coalition still exists but not thriving.

“So far, there has been no discussion, the matter was not even raised during a recent meeting. When a final decision is made, Umno divisions in each state must abide by the ruling,” he said.

Yesterday, PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan was reported to have said that the unification of the ummah through MN was considered the best formula. — Bernama