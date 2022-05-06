Flood situation in Pontian improves, last shelter closed

JOHOR BARU, May 6 — The last remaining temporary flood relief centre (PPS) in the Pontian district was closed this evening after the floodwaters receded.

The Pontian District Disaster Management Committee (JPBD) secretariat, in a statement, said the PPS at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Melayu Raya, which had housed 19 individuals from four families from Kampung Sri Segambut, was closed at 5 pm today.

“The last PPS was closed after the floodwaters receded completely today,” the statement said.

On May 4, continuous heavy rain which started at 5.30 am caused houses in Kampung Sri Segambut, Kampung Jasa Sepakat and Kampung Bukit Panjang to be flooded, resulting in 168 individuals from 31 families being relocated. — Bernama