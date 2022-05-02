SDMC urges Muslims to self-test for Covid-19 before ‘balik kampung’

SDMC also advised drivers to stop at rest and service areas to reduce stress and ensure emotional stability when travelling on the road. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, May 2 — The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) would like to encourage Muslims in the state to self-test for Covid-19 before they ‘balik kampung’ for Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

In its weekly statement on Covid-19 updates, it also advised the public to wear face masks when in crowded places to protect high-risk individuals such as senior citizens and children from being infected with Covid-19, in view of wearing face masks being optional in public areas.

“Although we have transitioned into the endemic phase, it is to be remembered that Covid-19 is still the main enemy and efforts to overcome it are still ongoing,” it said.

SDMC also pointed out there was a possibility for an asymptomatic individual to be a carrier of Covid-19.

“The committee would also like to advise the public to have enough rest before starting the journey home. Always drive safely and calmly, control your emotions and create a harmonious environment with your family inside the car when travelling.”

SDMC also advised drivers to stop at rest and service areas to reduce stress and ensure emotional stability when travelling on the road.

“With this advice, we hope the Muslim community can safely reach their destination and celebrate this year’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri in a safe and joyous environment with their loved ones,” it said. — Borneo Post