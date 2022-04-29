Face masks your last shield against Covid-19, Penang CM tells at-risk groups even as Putrajaya dials back SOPs

Local tourists wearing masks are pictured in George Town October 15, 2021. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, April 29 — Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow advised the public, especially those in the high-risk group, to continue to wear face masks in crowded open spaces as a Covid-19 prevention measure.

He said face masks have proven to be very effective and are the last barrier of protection from the highly infectious coronavirus.

“The state government calls on all Penangites to continue wearing masks indoors and while taking public transportation such as e-hailing rides,” he said in a brief statement today.

He also advised the public to continue to keep up physical distancing measures to stay safe as Malaysia prepares to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri next week.

The federal government has been easing up on Covid-19 restrictions as part of its transition to endemicity that began on April 1.

Starting this Sunday, the government will no longer be penalising anyone who goes mask-free outdoors.