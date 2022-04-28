No assesment rate hike in Selangor this year, says state exco

Ng said that the enforcement date of the new valuation has not been decided by the state government. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — The Selangor state government has decided not to approve the increase in local government assessment rates for now.

State Local Government, Public Transport and New Village Development Committee chairman, Ng Sze Han in a statement this morning said an increase in the assessment rates would further burden the people at a time when many are recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic.

He pointed out that the state government’s priority now was to stimulate the economy to help its recovery.

Ng said that that the valuation review currently being conducted by the Kajang Municipal Council (MPKJ) was done in accordance with procedure.

“The current valuation was based on 1985 figures,” he said.

Ng added that MPKJ will consider and look into the objections brought forward by residents within their jurisdiction.

He also said that the enforcement date of the new valuation has not been decided by the state government.