Terengganu declares May 5 an Aidilfitri occasional holiday

Terengganu Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said that the occasional holiday would make it more convenient for the people, particularly government servants, to celebrate Aidilfitri. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA TERENGGANU, April 27 ― The Terengganu government will declare Thursday May 5 as an occasional holiday, if Aidilfitri falls on May 3.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said that the occasional holiday would make it more convenient for the people, particularly government servants, to celebrate Aidilfitri.

He said this to reporters after launching the Terengganu Women's Day Celebration at Wisma Darul Iman here today.

Friday and Saturday are the weekend holidays in Terengganu. ― Bernama