Selangor police chief: Inform cops before travelling to hometowns

Selangor police chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed speaks at a press conference at the Selangor contingent police headquarters in Shah Alam, January 17, 2022. — Bernama pic

DENGKIL, April 27 — Those planning to return to their villages for Hari Raya Aidilfitri should inform the police of their movements to facilitate crime prevention patrols, said Selangor Police chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed.

He said they could do this by contacting the nearby police stations or the operations room of every district police headquarters, downloading the “balik kampong” form via the link http://rmp.gov.my or through the Volunteer Smartphone Patrol (VSP) application.

He told the media this after launching the Selangor Police Contingent Headquarters Level 18/2022 Op Selamat at the Rest and Service (R & R) Southbound here today.

The 18/2022 Op Selamat, to be implemented simultaneously nationwide starting from Friday (April 29) until next May 8, will focus on minimising the accident rate and preventing house break-ins.

Arjuanidi said police had also forged strategic cooperation with petrol station operators since 2013 through the “Go-To-Safety-Point” (GTSP) programme, which enables road users to use petrol stations as safe points in the case of emergencies, mishaps or if they were victims of crimes.

He said that there were 551 petrol stations in Selangor alone which were involved in GTSP, namely, Petronas (228 stations), Shell (185), Petron (125), Caltex (seven) and BHPetrol (six). — Bernama