Irrigation and Drainage Dept: All flood control system infrastructures in KL operating well

A general view of the flash flood at Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah after heavy rain in Kuala Lumpur April 25, 2022. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — All the flood control system infrastructures under the Federal Territory Irrigation and Drainage Department (JPSWPKL) are operating well and in accordance with standard operating procedures (SOP), says the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) director-general Datuk Md Nasir Md Noh.

In a statement today, he said the SMART Mode 2 diversion was activated at 3.40pm yesterday while the Keroh diversion and Gombak diversion were activated at 3.50pm and 4.12pm, respectively.

However, he said the drainage system including road drainage could not cope with the heavy rainfall measuring about 120mm within two hours yesterday, due to the high river water levels.

He said the water levels of Sungai Gombak at Jalan Tun Razak Station and Sungai Batu in Sentul were reported to have exceeded the danger levels of 32.45m and 34.03m respectively.

“The continuous heavy rain on April 25, 2022, which began at 2.45pm had caused flash floods on the main roads of Kuala Lumpur City Centre.

“The roads affected were Jalan Kuching, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim, Jalan Semantan, Jalan Segambut, Segambut short cut, Jalan Kinabalu (Bulatan Merdeka), Jalan Changkat Thambi Dollah, Lebuhraya Sultan Iskandar, Jalan Travers, Dato Onn Roundabout, Jalan Maarof, Bangsar and Jalan Merdeka,” he said.

He said the flash floods had caused traffic congestion and damaged several vehicles stuck on the main roads, and it was estimated that more than 50 houses in Jalan Kassipilay, Jalan Batu Bata, Segambut Bahagia and Segambut Dalam were flooded to a depth of up to 0.3m.

Md Nasir also advised residents in low-lying areas to remain careful and vigilant during heavy rains.

“People are also urged to be alert of the flood warning sirens. If heavy rain and high tide occur at the same time, residents must be prepared to move to a safe place and comply with the instructions of the authorities,” he said. — Bernama