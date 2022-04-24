Muhyiddin: Bersatu ready to work with others to ensure straight fight against Barisan during GE15

Perikatan Nasional chief Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin Yassin arrives at Pulai Springs Resort in Pulai, Johor February 24, 2022. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) is ready to cooperate with any political party to ensure straight fights against Barisan Nasional (BN) in the upcoming 15th General Election (GE15).

Without naming any party, Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the party was currently in the initial stage of discussions to offer a ‘win-win’ formula to achieve that objective.

Muhyiddin, who is also Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman, said understanding among political parties is important to avoid split votes as demonstrated during the Melaka and Johor state elections.

“...during initial meetings (between parties) there were already encouraging signs, they are prepared to discuss but we haven’t finalised the way or type of understanding to avoid clashes.

“If our objective is important for the country, then leaders of other parties should be on the same page and they have shown a rather positive reaction but we haven’t fine-tuned what from the cooperation would be implemented,” he told reporters after Bersatu’s breaking of fast event here tonight.

Pakatan Harapan (PH) secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said last Friday that the coalition was prepared to negotiate and discuss with any political party about cooperation in the upcoming GE15.

He was responding to a statement by Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) deputy president Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub who urged the PH leadership to be open to holding discussions with all Opposition bloc parties ahead of GE15.

DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke said, however, that the issue of cooperation between PH and PN should not arise as PN was still a part of the government bloc. — Bernama