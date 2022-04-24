Ahmad Faizal: Bersatu yet to discuss ‘big tent’ proposal

Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu delivers his speech during the party’s annual general assembly at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre in Kuala Lumpur December 18, 2021. ― Bernama pic

IPOH, April 24 — Bersatu is still undecided about the “Big Tent” concept proposed by opposition parties for the 15th general election (GE15), said its deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

He said Bersatu, which is part of the ruling government, would only make a stand after the idea was discussed by its supreme council.

“We have not discussed which camp to join, whether big or small tent. It’s up to the supreme council to decide when the time comes.

“Our partners in Perikatan Nasional will surely remain committed to be with us, especially in Peninsular Malaysia,” he told reporters at an event with the media and youths in conjunction with the fasting month here today.

Ahmad Faizal said Bersatu’s main focus now is to strengthen its relations with PAS as the partnership was capable of continuing with the struggle for religion, race and country and the fight against power abuse.

Amanah deputy president Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub had been reported as saying that opposition leaders should be gracious enough to forget past incidents to form a “Big Tent” to take on Barisan Nasional in GE15. — Bernama