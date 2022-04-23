Youth chief: Parti Rakyat Sarawak prepared to face GE15

PRS Youth head Datuk Snowdan Lawan said with the implementation of Undi18 bodes well for the party as it would attract the active participation of more youth from the party in mainstream politics. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

SIBU, April 23 — Dayak-based Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), a component party of the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) coalition is gearing up for initial preparations and mobilising its election machinery to face the 15th General Election (GE15) that is expected to be called soon.

The party’s youth movement chief, Datuk Snowdan Lawan said with the implementation of Undi18 bodes well for the party as it would attract the active participation of more youth from the party in mainstream politics.

“Active participation is welcomed, society in general are now focused on the performance of our party,” he said during his speech at the 5th PRS Triennial Delegates Conference (TDC) here today involving around 350 delegates from all over Sarawak.

The conference was officiated by PRS vice-president Datuk Majang Renggi, who is also the chairman of the conference organising committee. Acting president, Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum and women’s movement chief Datuk Seri Doris Sophia Brodie were also present.

Snowdan said PRS youth would continue to play their role in championing safety, unity, integrity and party solidarity.

He also rejected comments and perceptions that PRS would not be able to survive following the death of its first president, Tan Sri Dr James Jemut Masing in October last year, adding that party members would prove such allegations wrong.

Meanwhile, Doris said in her speech that since 2019, the party had overcome various challenges in the field of politics, which witnessed the changing of three prime ministers in a period of three years.

Doris pointed out that the party not only had to deal with Masing’s sudden death in October last year but also the dissolution of the Sarawak state assembly three days later.

Yet PRS managed to perform excellently by defending all 11 state seats it contested successfully in the 12th Sarawak state election, thanks to the support from all party members, especially at the grassroots level, she added.

“Although faced with such challenges, PRS still managed to hang on,” she said. — Bernama