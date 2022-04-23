Dr Sim: Sarawak govt to take proactive measures to avoid Covid-19 case spike during festive holidays

Dr Sim speaks to reporters when met at the MBKS lobby. — Picture by Chimon Upon via Borneo Post

KUCHING, April 23 ― The Sarawak government is taking proactive steps towards ensuring that there would not be a sudden surge in the number of Covid-19 cases during the coming festive holidays.

Deputy Premier Datuk Seri Prof Dr Sim Kui Hian, who is also Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) advisor, listed getting more people to take second booster shots and buy anti-Covid oral tablets as amongst the measures.

Moreover, he said with the first booster jabs having been administered about six months ago, by now the people’s level of immunity against the virus might have dropped.

“This is some of the proactive things that we try to take to prevent a big surge (in positive cases) as the two festivals, Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Gawai Dayak, are approaching,” he told reporters when met after launching ‘Earth Day: Invest in Our Future’ at the lobby of Kuching South City Council (MBKS) yesterday.

Adding on, Dr Sim who is also the state Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government, said: “Although the symptoms of the Omicron (variant of Covid-19) are very mild, every day you see people die.

“What we want to do is to prevent as many deaths as possible, and that is why we buy the anti-Covid tablets.

“We want vaccination so that people’s immunity would be strengthened and they would not easily get infected, so that we could have healthy and peaceful Hari Raya and Gawai.” ― Borneo Post