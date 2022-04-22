Anwar confirmed as sole candidate for PKR president post

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has been confirmed as the sole uncontested candidate for the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president’s post for the 2022/2023 term. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has been confirmed as the sole uncontested candidate for the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president’s post for the 2022/2023 term.

The matter was confirmed by PKR party election committee chairman Zaliha Mustafa via a statement today.

“Once again Anwar has emerged as the sole candidate for President (post) without any contest,” she said.

Zaliha said for the party election, they have received over 11,000 nominations including those who nominated themselves or who received nominations from other members involved.

“Of that number, 11,290 have already confirmed their nominations which then went through a process of objections and appeals. Objections were accepted for eight candidates for obvious reasons such as bankruptcy status and blacklist set by the Registrar of Societies Malaysia.

“Congratulations to the 11,282 candidates who passed this screening and are eligible to participate in the final list of nominations, including 20 candidates for the top leadership,” she said.

Zaliha also said the party election committee is preparing for the physical and online voting phase which is scheduled to take place from May 13 to May 22.

“April 21 is the last day to apply for registration as an online voter (PAT) through the ADIL application. A total of 96,983 people have successfully downloaded the ADIL application and updated their personal information and then opted to become PATs.

“Interestingly, more than 700 members who are currently living abroad, including in Australia, Brunei, Singapore and other countries are also listed as PAT. Although new applications have already been closed, necessary action will be taken until all those applied to become PATs have been verified,” she added.

She also said members who do not have the opportunity to become PAT can still perform physical votes at the polling stations which will be finalised soon.