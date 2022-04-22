Agong calls on Malaysians to appreciate, observe beauty of earth

The King delivers a message at the Federal Territory Order, Star and Medal Awarding Ceremony in conjunction with Federal Territory Day 2022 at Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur, February 8, 2022. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has called on all Malaysians to always appreciate and observe the beauty of the earth while making a sustainable living a lifestyle and environmental preservation a culture.

In a posting on Istana Negara’s Facebook page in conjunction with the international Earth Day celebration themed “Invest In Our Planet” today, Al-Sultan Abdullah also expressed hope that the development in Malaysia would be carried out in a sustainable manner so as to avoid any disaster that would badly affect the people.

“His Majesty also called on the people to join him in praying for Malaysia to continue to be blessed and protected from any threat and calamity,” the posting read.

Attached was a poster from Al-Sultan Abdullah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, wishing everyone Happy Earth Day 2022. — Bernama